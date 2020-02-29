One Transported to Hospital After South Natchez Crash

At 12:28 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA at Pick N Pay on South Natchez Street by Hugh Ellard Park.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported on vehicle off the road. They told dispatch that there was no entrapment but one that needed to be checked out by medics.

According to First Responders the drive hit the guard rail and lost control ove the auto. The exact cause of the accident is not known at this time. The Kosciusko Police will be in charge of the investigation.

The driver was transported to Baptist- Attala for medical treatment.

All emergency personnel cleared the scene at 1:18 pm.