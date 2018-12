At 5:32 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on South Huntington at the Coleman Street intersection near the Attala County Library. The call was dispatched as a possible 10-55 (intoxicated driver). One lane of traffic was blocked as officers worked the wreck. No injuries were reported. There has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Kosciusko Police Department is in charge of the investigation.