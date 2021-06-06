One Vehicle MVA On Hwy 35 N

12:50 am – Officials responded to a disturbance on Riley Street.

6:57 am – Officials responded to a one vehicle MVA on Highway 35 North. Possible injuries on the scene.

10:40 am – Officials responded to East Adams Street for a disturbance.

10:54 am – Officers were called out to Burdine Road for a disturbance.

12:46 pm – Officials were called about a light pole that was smoking at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Burdine Road.

4:22 pm – Officials responded to a car fire on the Natchez Trace at mile marker 167. Flames were visible.