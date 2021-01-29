There is one week left to qualify for municipal elections.

Qualifying runs through Friday, Feb.5 at 5:00 pm.

Municipal elections for 2021 include races for mayor and alderman.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft has already announced that he will not be running for reelection.

Additionally, alderman at-large Tim Kyle has announced that he will run for mayor of Kosicusko.

To qualify, interested candidates or a party election committee should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.

If running for a party, the candidate or party should bring $10 check.

If running as an Independent, the candidate must obtain 50 signatures from his/her ward or from the city if running at-large.

A complete list of qualified candidates for the City of Kosciusko can be found here.

For more information, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.

2021 Municipal Elections: