There is one week left to qualify for municipal elections.
Qualifying runs through Friday, Feb.5 at 5:00 pm.
Municipal elections for 2021 include races for mayor and alderman.
Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft has already announced that he will not be running for reelection.
Additionally, alderman at-large Tim Kyle has announced that he will run for mayor of Kosicusko.
To qualify, interested candidates or a party election committee should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.
If running for a party, the candidate or party should bring $10 check.
If running as an Independent, the candidate must obtain 50 signatures from his/her ward or from the city if running at-large.
A complete list of qualified candidates for the City of Kosciusko can be found here.
For more information, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.
2021 Municipal Elections:
- Primary election: Tuesday, April 6.
- Run-off election: Tuesday, April 27.
- General election: Tuesday, June 8.