The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Leake Central Gators in basketball action Tuesday night. The girls’ game started out with much quick action, but Leake Central slowly pulled away, with a final score of 73-49.

The boys’ game was much closer and came down to the final seconds, with the Whippets winning 46-43.

Join us Tuesday night for our next broadcast game. It will be broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.