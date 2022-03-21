Operation of E-911 to transfer from Kosciusko at Attala County

The 911 office in Kosciusko is changing hands.

Aldermen recently voted to allow Attala County to take over operations of dispatchers and the call center.

That’s because of an agreement made over 20 years ago.

“The City of Kosciusko and Attala County entered into an inter-local agreement,” said Mayor Tim Kyle. “At that time, the city was going to provide the dispatchers and operate 911 and the county would house the city’s prisoners.”

However, Attala County shut down its jail in 2016 and Kyle said that’s the reason for the change in 911 operations.

“But now that we don’t have the agreement in place that the county houses our prisoners anymore….state statute says that it’s the county that runs 911.”

This will not have any impact on how the public uses 911. It’s only a change on the operation side.

The switch over won’t happen until Sept. 30 of this year.