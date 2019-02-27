The Kosciusko Exchange Club is asking for support to send a Smile to Dementia patients this Easter. There are 99 Dementia patients residing in the Attala County & VA Nursing Centers that we are trying to provide a Baby Doll or puppy to on Good Friday. Dementia Ladies will receive a baby doll and the men will get a puppy. Research has proven Doll Therapy can:

Calm someone who is upset

Provide endless hours of hugs & Smiles

Lull a person to sleep

Create a distraction from a dangerous, harmful or upsetting event

Serve as an attention-getter

Provide a tool for social interaction

Regenerate warm, nurturing feelings of once again caring for a young child

Make it possible for someone, totally dependent upon others, to care for “someone else”

How can you help? ADOPT a Dementia patient by donating $6.00 to help fund the gift of a doll or puppy. An Easter tree has been set up at The Citizens Bank with colorful eggs on it that represent the “Egg–cellent Individuals” we are trying to help. Your donation will help purchase the item that will be delivered on Good Friday 4-19-19 to “Operation Send a Smile.”

From Dementia patients in Attala County & Kosciusko Exchange Club – THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!