Opponent and times set for Kosciusko softball playoff series

All the details are finally set for the Kosciusko Lady Whippets’ first playoff series of 2023.
The team will host Pontotoc in the 2nd round of the postseason, having earned a first round bye due to winning the Region 4-4A Championship.
Game one of the series will be played in Kosciusko Friday, April 28 at 6:30 pm.
Game two of the series is set for 5:30 Saturday, April 29 in Pontotoc.
If a game three is needed, it will be played in Kosciusko Monday, May 1 at 6:30 pm.
Boswell Media Sports will carry radio coverage of all Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball games.*
*Radio stations carrying the game will vary.
