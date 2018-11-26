Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, has died at the age of 83.
A Winfrey spokeswoman on Monday issued a statement saying Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22. The spokeswoman says private funeral services were held. No other details were provided.
Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Kosciusko, Mississippi in 1954. The family moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was 6 years old.
Lee was featured getting a makeover on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1990.
Lee is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey, and by a daughter, Patricia. (AP)
4 thoughts on “Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83”
Courtney Barksdale says:
Sorry for your lost praying for u and your family god bless your family and may god be with u and ur family on your lost
Diane Talbert says:
My condolences to you and your family
Sylvain Dotson says:
My condolences to you praying for you during this time of bereavement Rest on mother Vernita Lee you have earned your wings 🙌🙏
MIssy Mine says:
Condolences to you, Oprah and your family and friends. May God be your light.