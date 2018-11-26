Home » Local » Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83

Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83

Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, has died at the age of 83.

A Winfrey spokeswoman on Monday issued a statement saying Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22. The spokeswoman says private funeral services were held. No other details were provided.

Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Kosciusko, Mississippi in 1954. The family moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was 6 years old.

Lee was featured getting a makeover on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1990.

Lee is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey, and by a daughter, Patricia. (AP)

4 thoughts on “Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83

  1. Courtney Barksdale says:

    Sorry for your lost praying for u and your family god bless your family and may god be with u and ur family on your lost

  3. Sylvain Dotson says:

    My condolences to you praying for you during this time of bereavement Rest on mother Vernita Lee you have earned your wings 🙌🙏

