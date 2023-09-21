HomeLocalOrchestra President Previews Kosy Concert

Orchestra President Previews Kosy Concert

by
SHARE NOW

A big concert for a small town.  The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra performs in Kosciusko Thursday night.

“We feel it’s very, very important to expose as many people as we can to the joy of music and experiencing the music, live music, high quality live music as a group,” says Jenny Mann, the orchestra’s president and executive director.  “We’re very pleased to be able to come to a small town like Kosciusko.”

The concert is being held at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.  And some local students will get a taste of the music too.

“We have two groups going up earlier in the day playing for some high school kids.  And then, in the evening, we’ll be performing a mixture of classical and popular favorites.”

The music on the program ranges from John Philip Sousa to the Beatles.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Reminder: Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Kosciusko performance planned for Thursday

Buddy Guy concert scheduled for this weekend at Pearl River Resort cancelled

Dolly Parton Concert Tickets on Sale Tuesday at 9AM

Photo: The Dance Company performs at pops concert

Holmes CC Spring Pops concert set for April 20

Audio: Riley Hudson previews Food Truck Frenzy