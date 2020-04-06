Outbreak: Mississippi gets disaster declaration to speed aid

Mississippi has become the latest U.S. state declared a major disaster area by President Donald Trump amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
Sunday’s declaration opens the state to more federal assistance to confront the pandemic.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he has asked Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for Mississippi because of the coronavirus, in order to make additional aid available.
The Mississippi Health Department’s latest count Saturday showed more than 1,600 positive tests for the virus and 43 deaths.
Mississippi’s declaration comes after a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Friday evening in a bid to slow the outbreak. (AP)