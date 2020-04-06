Outbreak: Mississippi gets disaster declaration to speed aid

Observing the social distancing of six feet, State Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, right, and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel, left, participate the COVID-19 update briefing of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, center, in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The three answered questions on a number of topics including the latest executive order by the governor to "stay at home," during the pandemic, but with certain allowances for travel to jobs deemed necessary for going to a grocery store for food. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi has become the latest U.S. state declared a major disaster area by President Donald Trump amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday’s declaration opens the state to more federal assistance to confront the pandemic.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he has asked Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for Mississippi because of the coronavirus, in order to make additional aid available.

The Mississippi Health Department’s latest count Saturday showed more than 1,600 positive tests for the virus and 43 deaths.

Mississippi’s declaration comes after a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Friday evening in a bid to slow the outbreak. (AP)