Over 100 Acres Burned – Home & Barn Saved Today in Possumneck Fire

Attala County Fire Department, Carmack Volunteers, Durant Volunteers, and Ethel Volunteers were all called to a major woods fire on Highway 19 North in the Possumneck area at 2:05 p.m. today. Firefighters were able to save a barn and a home that were in danger of catching fire. This fire burned at least 100 acres of woods, probably more. At one point, the fire broke off into two sections burning in 2 different directions. Forestry was called to assist in containing the fire and arrived around 3 p.m.