Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A.

WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

VERSHUN E HARGROVE, 21, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER A KELLY, 34, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

RONALD F LASTER, 58, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

SHARETTA A LEWIS, 30, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Tint Violation, False ID, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

ROBATO LOPEZ, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Turn, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418, $218.

MARTIN D MASCULINO, 27, of Oxford, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

THOMAS MASSEY, 57, of Madison, AL, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

TYRONE L PETERSON, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

KYLE K SOCKEY, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

DERRICK K TAYLOR, 43, of Jackson, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, $0.

BRANDON T TUBBY, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418.