Overnight Forecast: Windy Then Stormy

Much of Mississippi near and west of I-55 remains under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather for late tonight and Friday morning. This includes the western edges of the local area. Storms which could produce damaging winds and tornadoes are forecast to move across the Mississippi River after midnight and push through the state early Friday, weakening some as they approach eastern Mississippi, where a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe weather has been posted. Before the storms arrive, strong southerly winds could gust over 40 miles an hour across this part of central Mississippi beginning late this evening and a wind advisory will be in effect. The winds will shift to westerly and remain strong after the front moves through Friday morning.
Upcoming Events
Food Truck FrenzyTue, Mar 7 at 6:00pm
Food Truck Parking Lot
Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity BallSat, Apr 1 at 12:00am
Attala County Coliseum
Natchez Trace FestivalSat, Apr 29 at 6:00am
Dowtown Kosciusko
Charlie Musselwhite – Homecoming ConcertSat, Apr 29 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center