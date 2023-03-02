Overnight Forecast: Windy Then Stormy

Much of Mississippi near and west of I-55 remains under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather for late tonight and Friday morning. This includes the western edges of the local area. Storms which could produce damaging winds and tornadoes are forecast to move across the Mississippi River after midnight and push through the state early Friday, weakening some as they approach eastern Mississippi, where a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe weather has been posted. Before the storms arrive, strong southerly winds could gust over 40 miles an hour across this part of central Mississippi beginning late this evening and a wind advisory will be in effect. The winds will shift to westerly and remain strong after the front moves through Friday morning.