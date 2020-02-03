Overnight House Fire in the County

At 1:32 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Providence and Zama Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire. The caller said it was located on Attala Road 5047.

While en-route first responders noted smoke to be seen. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the home engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel requested Central Electric be dispatched to cut the power to the structure.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and cleared the scene at 3:44 am.

No injuries were reported.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire. Attala Fire will be in charge of the investigation.