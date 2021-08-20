Pack of Dogs Spotted Again

6:26 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to Highway 429 near Long Creek Elementary when it was reported that there was a large limb hanging over the highway posing potential danger.

8:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control were called to College Street when a resident of the area reported seeing the pack of dogs that has been recently causing trouble in the city.

11:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Highway 12 East to Family Dollar in response to a call reporting a person trespassing.