Pack of Stray Dogs Causes Concern – Chief Wray Speaks on the Matter

Lately in Kosciusko, there has been a pack of wild dogs causing trouble. We spoke to Police Chief Chris Wray of KPD today and he gave us some information regarding these dogs.

Chief Wray says these dogs are usually in the Pine Hill neighborhood. A few of the streets in and around this neighborhood are College Street, South East Street, Trimble Street, and Cole Street. The wild dogs have been spotted as far out as Kosciusko High School and North Huntington Street near Parkway Cemetery.

The public is asked to please stop feeding the dogs. These animals are considered dangerous. The dogs have damaged property, growled and barked at people in a vicious manner, and have even killed some pets.

Animal Control and Kosciusko Police are actively searching for the pack of dogs. Animal Control is attempting to trap the animals. Chief Wray says that the Kosciusko Police Department is also doing extra patrols in the areas that the dogs have been spotted.