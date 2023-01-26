Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight

HomeLocalPain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight

by

It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago.  That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi.  AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16.  In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County.   Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.

