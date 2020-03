Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Northside Park, Kool Kidz will be hosting a Paint and Sip event for the children of Attala County just in time for the beginning of Spring Break.

Children will be able to choose from 3 paintings. This event will be held from 4-7p.m.

The cost is $20, which covers food, drawings, paint/ brushes, and drinks.

Follow Kool Kidz on Facebook for additional information and contact information.