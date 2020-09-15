Pair of Whippets name Autumn Ridge Dental Players of the Game

Two Kosciusko Whippets have been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Players of the Game.

Linebacker Kobe Carter and cornerback Vincent Miller both received the honor for their defensive efforts during the Whippets’ game against Grenada.

Carter recorded double digit tackles in the game and Miller had an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Whippets will next take the field Friday against the Choctaw County Chargers.

Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.