Pair of Whippets named to 2022 Dandy Dozen

Two Kosciusko Whippet softball players have been named to The Clarion-Ledger’s 2022 Dandy Dozen.

Juniors Gracie Williams and Campbell Blaine were both announced Monday night to the publication’s list of the best softball players in the state.

The dandy duo helped lead Kosciusko to the 2021 4A State Championship and have been instrumental in the team’s fast start to the 2022 season.

Earlier this year, both Blaine and Williams were named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star team.

The complete Dandy Dozen can be seen HERE.

