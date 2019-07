The Kosciusko Attala Partnership and the Attala County Library will host a Pajama Movie Night Thursday, Aug. 1.

Movie night will be held at the Attala County Coliseum from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The first 100 kids at the event will received a bag of school supplies.

Contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141 for more information.