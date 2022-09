Thursday, September 29, 2022

7:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a male was going from store to store on Hwy 12 panhandling.

9:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West South St when a caller complained that a juvenile male threw something at the window of his residence.

2:13 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a small grass fire on the side of Hwy 19 North near Springdale Baptist Church. The flames were quickly extinguished.