Parade set for Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A parade and short birthday program are planned for Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Beginning at 10:00 am Jan. 18, cars will line up on W Jefferson Street in front of Super 10.

Kosciusko Police officers will escort the parade around the square and then down E Jefferson to the parking lot in front of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership Office.

Once there, there will be a short program with a an address to be given by Rev. Marvin Myles Sr.

This year’s theme is “Keeping the Dream Alive – This too shall pass.”

Anyone participating in the parade and program should wear a mask and remain in their cars at all times.

For additional information, contact:

Evangelist Annie Winters, Committee Chair

Contact numbers:

(h) 662-674-5923

(c) 662-582-6662