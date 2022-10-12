HomeAttalaParanormal investigative YouTube series visits Attala County Jail

Paranormal investigative YouTube series visits Attala County Jail

by

A YouTube series that investigates paranormal locations visited the Attala County Jail.

Ghost Biker Explorations premiered an episode Tuesday night featuring the jail.

The official description from the episode reads:

“Tonight’s episode takes us down south to the Magnolia State for a solo investigation of the Attala Co. Jail. The old Attala County Jail is located in Kosciusko, MS, which is the county seat of Attala County. Thanks to Southern Paranormal for allowing me the opportunity to investigate this wonderful location.”

Ghost Bike Explorations sees host Miranda Young visit small town paranormal locations. Young previously visited Kosciusko to investigate the Old South Funeral Home on E Adams Street.

The complete episode at the jail can be viewed below.

For more information, visit Ghost Biker Explorations on Facebook.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

A Crash, Vehicle Vandalism, and more in Attala

Multiple Domestic Violence and Possession with Intent to Sell in Leake and Attala

First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

Hartness to speak at Attala Historical Society event

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today