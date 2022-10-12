Paranormal investigative YouTube series visits Attala County Jail

A YouTube series that investigates paranormal locations visited the Attala County Jail.

Ghost Biker Explorations premiered an episode Tuesday night featuring the jail.

The official description from the episode reads:

“Tonight’s episode takes us down south to the Magnolia State for a solo investigation of the Attala Co. Jail. The old Attala County Jail is located in Kosciusko, MS, which is the county seat of Attala County. Thanks to Southern Paranormal for allowing me the opportunity to investigate this wonderful location.”

Ghost Bike Explorations sees host Miranda Young visit small town paranormal locations. Young previously visited Kosciusko to investigate the Old South Funeral Home on E Adams Street.

The complete episode at the jail can be viewed below.

For more information, visit Ghost Biker Explorations on Facebook.