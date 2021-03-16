Parents of Kosciusko school virtual students invited to lunch to give feedback on virtual learning

Parents of virtual students in the Kosciusko School District are being invited to lunch to give feedback.
The lunch meetings will happen during the week of March 22 – 26.
Parents are invited to take their lunch at the Kosciusko School District Office on W Washington St.
While there, parents will be invited to give feedback to school administrators on virtual learning.
Schedule:
- Monday – Kosciusko Lower Elementary Parents
- Tuesday – Kosciusko Middle Elementary Parents
- Wednesday – Kosciusko Upper Elementary Parents
- Thursday – Kosciusko Junior High School Parents
- Friday – Kosciusko High School Parents