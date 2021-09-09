Park Prowler Reports – Wednesday 9/8

12:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Jason Niles Park in response to reports of suspicious persons in the park.

1:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Jason Niles Park a second time when the same suspicious persons returned to the park.

12:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Walmart for a two-vehicle minor accident in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

2:47 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Highway 43 North for a domestic disturbance in progress.

9:56 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to Attala Road 1177 in response to reports of a possible prowler at a residence there.