Parts of Local Area Now Under Level-4 Storm Risk for Friday Night

It’s becoming increasingly likely that the storms headed for Mississippi Friday could produce a significant severe weather event.  Portions of the state including the western edge of the local area have now been placed under a Level-4 “moderate” risk of tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.  To the east, there’s still a Level-3 “enhanced” risk.  The storms are forecast to move into Mississippi Friday evening, reach the I-55 corridor before midnight and push out of eastern Mississippi early Saturday.

Strong winds ahead of the storms could produce gusts up to 40 miles an hour beginning Friday afternoon.

And the National Weather Service says we’ll see another threat of severe weather on Sunday mainly across the southern half of the state.  In this part of Mississippi, a Level-1 “marginal” risk has been posted.

 

