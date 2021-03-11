- 10:35 am – Attala Central Fire and Carmack Volunteers were called to a woods fire on Attala Road 3027. They arrived on the scene at 10:53 and the fire was put out.
- 12:32 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter on Goldman Street.
- 1:46 pm – Attala Central Fire was called to a pasture fire on County Road 3041. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:58 and contained the fire shortly after.
- 3:12 pm – Attala Central Fire reported to a woods fire near a home on Attala Road 1147. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 3:26 and the fire was contained at 3:45.