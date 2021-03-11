10:35 am – Attala Central Fire and Carmack Volunteers were called to a woods fire on Attala Road 3027. They arrived on the scene at 10:53 and the fire was put out.

12:32 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter on Goldman Street.

1:46 pm – Attala Central Fire was called to a pasture fire on County Road 3041. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:58 and contained the fire shortly after.