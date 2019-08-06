Patient Airlifted After Crash on Center Road

At 5:26 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire Central Station were called to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Attala Road 5131 (Center Road) approximately 1/2 mile past Jerusalem Church.

The caller said that a blue Dodge Charger ran off the roadway and the driver was entrapped in the auto.

After arriving on scene medical personnel advised dispatch to have an air ambulance called to the location.

The jaws of life was used in an attempt to free the trapped driver. Kosciusko Fire and Rescue and a wrecker were also called to to bring additional equipment and assist in the extraction. Emergency personnel were able to free the trapped victim by 6:53 am.

MedStat transported the patient priority one to the Baptist-Attala landing zone to be airlifted to a Jackson hospital for medical treatment.