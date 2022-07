A rodeo is coming to Kosicusko this fall.

The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership has announced the first annual Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo will be held Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

More details are expected to be announced soon.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.