PDS announces honor roll students

Presbyterian Day School would like to recognize the following students for their hard work…

1st Quarter Administrator’s List (All A’s)

Ella Burden, Taten Clark, Rhea Erasani, Luke Holdiness, Hollie McLellan, Emerson Moore, Samuel Myers, Kody Perry, Ellison Snuggs, Jessa Tucker, Colston Carpenter, Rhett Eaton, Willow Fox, Harper Griffin, Eleanor Higgins, Charlie Lawrence, Landri Little, Luke Middleton, Madison Rodgers, Bailey Stroup, Kaidyn Warren, Reva Erasani, Matthew Holdiness, Emma Landrum, Thomas Middleton, Laney Rea, Jack Richardson, Miah Steve, Hazel Warrington, Barbara Withers, Jacob Bishop, Rhodes Develin, Morgan Holdiness, Eryn Faith McCrory, Kellen Moore, Baylie Rea, and Harvey Warrington

1st Quarter Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Swayze Carpenter, Sophia Nguyen, Mason Price, Ainsley Rodgers, Nash Thompson, Mavery Williams, Mary Kellum Ables, Hartley Edwards, William O’Daniel, Rosie Pee, Sarah Margaret Withers, Morgan Green, Elijah Hudson, Carson Myles, Caleb Walters, Gemma Williams, Rylie Busbea, Aubrey Davidson, Rivers Dew, Rhett Moudy, Bentley Nickless, Madison Arrington, Aaron Sims, Brayden Smith, Madeline Owen