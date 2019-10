PDS announces Honor Roll students

Robert Simpson, Administrator of Presbyterian Day School, would like to recognize the following students for their hard work…

1st Quarter Administrator’s List (All A’s)

Reva Erasani, Matthew Holdiness, Emma Landrum, Thomas Middleton, Carson Myles, Laney Rea, Jack Richardson, Caleb Walters, Hazel Warrington, Gemma Williams, Audrianna Biggers, Rylie Busbea, Aubrey Davidson, Kelsey McAdams, Rhodes Develin, Morgan Holdiness, Brayden Smith, Eryn Faith McCrory, Baylie Rea, Harvey Warrington, Garrison Landrum, Meredith Moudy, Barrett Smith, Caroline Withers, Andrew Bain, Caden Bennett, Wesley Cook, and Emma Rutherford

1st Quarter Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Wyatt Cox, Gabe Hatcher, Anna Mack O’Briant, Miah Steve, Barbara Withers, Jacob Bishop, Larson Cain, Rivers Dew, Rhett Moudy, Bentley Nickless, Charlie O’Briant, Jayce Ables, Maddi Arrington, Mason Barber, Rob Eaton, Tanner McAdams, Averi Rodriguez, Aaron Sims, James Thomas Cheek, Bryson McKnight, Kellen Moore, Madeline Owen, Sydney Roos, Joshi Land, Jayden Poole, Emily Benoit, Trey Blackstock, A.J. Cheek, Ainsley Dew, Paisley DuBard, Lili Grace McKinley, Russ Williams, Eli Withers, and Eli Wyeth