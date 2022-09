The annual PDS Harvest Carnival is this Friday evening from 5:30 pm – 8 pm at First Presbyterian Church on Smythe St.

There will be entertainment by Presbyterian Day School elementary students and the Pom Squad.

This year’s activities feature: hot air balloon rides, hayrides, the cow train, lots of fun games, a silent auction, and the general store.

Just a few of the silent auction items are pictured below. The general store will feature homemade baked goods and handcrafted items.