The Presbyterian Day School Harvest Carnival will be held on Friday October 1st from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Admission to the carnival is free. There will be a fee to get on rides & bouncers.

There will be lots of fun going on at the carnival such as:

Rides

Games

Horse Rides

Student Performances

Silent Auction

PDS General Store

The PDS General Store consists of lots of homemade crafts, baked goods, candies, soups, casseroles, canned jams & jellies, and much more!