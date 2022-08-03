PDS Has New Headmaster

Presbyterian Day School in Kosciusko has a new Head of School. Mr. Roger Hill will be the full-time administrator. Hill retired for public schools in 2016 and has been working at Millcreek from 2016 until present. The PDS board and staff would like to invite everyone to a Welcome Reception Thursday, August 4th from 4-6 in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 603 Smythe Street.