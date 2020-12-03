PDS to Host Jingle Bell Junction

This Saturday, December 5th, Presbyterian Day School will host Jingle Bell Junction. They will have live greenery for sale, a hot chocolate bar, pictures with Santa, Christmas music, and more. Shop these vendors for great ideas and gifts: Magnolia Sweets, The Standard, Farmasi, Cottage Wraps, Kitchen Knits, Plunder Jewelry, Pretty Little Things, Mini and Between Clothing, Handmade by GG, Matilda Jane and Good Hart, Rodan and Fields, and The Dance Company.

Jingle Bell Junction will be from 9am until 12 in the school’s gym at 603 Smythe Street Kosciusko.