Pearl River Resort announces major changes

Big changes and closings are happening now at Pearl River Resort! Here is a summary of what is open. Active Table Games and Slot Machines on the casino floor will be limited to provide for social distancing. Hotels at Golden Moon and Silver Star are limiting the number of in service rooms to allow for social distancing. Only every other hotel room will be occupied. All seating at restaurants and bars will be limited and follow social distancing guidelines. The Associate Dining Rooms at Golden Moon and Silver Star will provide grab-and-go food options. The ADR will also have limited seating to provide for social distancing. Lucky’s at Bok Homa will provide “take out” only.

Here is a summary of what will be closed. The Buffet at Silver Star closed today and will remain closed until further notice. The Spa and Salon at Silver Star will be closed until further notice. The Fitness Center at Golden Moon will be closed until further notice. The pools at Silver Star, Golden Moon and Dancing Rabbit Inn will be closed until further notice. Entertainment at Starlight Lounge will be suspended until further notice. Entertainment at Silver Star Convention Center will be canceled until at least April 1st and will be reevaluated as needed. The bus program will be suspended until further notice.