Pearl River Resort announces summer entertainment lineup

Pearl River Resort is excited to announce its entertainment schedule, through July. A mixture of country classics to rock legends, there’s something for everyone, including fireworks!

The Oak Ridge Boys are scheduled for Saturday, May 28. William Lee Golden, Duane Allen, Richard Sterbin, and Joe Bonsall bring their unforgettable harmonies to country and gospel classics. Get ready to sing along to “Elvira”, “Bobbie Sue”, “I’ll Be True to You”, and “American Made”.

Ronnie Milsap will croon his smooth country crossover hits on Saturday, June 25. His incomparable combination of pop, R&B, and rock and roll elements will make this a night to remember. Some of his biggest crossover hits include: “It Was Almost Like a Song”, “Smoky Mountain Rain”, “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me”, and “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World”.

Poison is one of the most popular hair bands in history, with legions of fans world-wide. They’ll rock the resort on Sunday, July 3, with hits like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, “Talk Dirty to Me”, and “Nothin’ but a Good Time”. And a good time is guaranteed when Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, Bobby Dall, and C.C. DeVille take the stage.

Then, Pearl River Resort’s spectacular fireworks display will be at 9pm on Monday, July 4. Come help celebrate Independence Day and the Resort’s 28th anniversary.

All concerts will be at 8pm, at Centerstage, in the Silver Star Convention Center. You must be at least 21 to attend. Tickets are only available in advance, through Etix or click on the Events link at www.pearlriverresort.com. For more information on Pearl River Resort’s properties, call 1.866.447.3275.