Pearl River Resort Donates food and money to local mission

(Choctaw, MS) Pearl River Resort has once again participated in the annual Restock the Shelves event. This charity event involves poker venues across North America. “Every year for a couple of months, we take canned food donations and donate everything to the local Methodist mission here on the reservation,” said Brandon Campbell, Poker Room manager at Pearl River Resort. “This year we raised the most we ever have, 500 canned food items and $3,000 in cash donations.”

The food and money raised during the Restock the Shelves event will benefit the Mississippi United Methodist, Chata Mission in the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. According to Patricia Battle, Executive Director of Choctaw Mission, “This donation is very important to us, especially at this time of the year, after coming off the holidays where we’ve given out food to families with children. This will help us get back on our feet. We do appreciate what we receive each year.”