Pearl River Resort Extends Temporary Closure

An extended temporary closure of Pearl River Resort is in effect until further notice.

According to Pearl River Resort spokesperson Erica Clemons, their goal was to reopen the properties on April 1, 2020. “We are committed to doing what is right. The health, safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority.”

Pearl River Resort is owned and operated by the Mississippi band of Choctaw Indians.

Pearl River Resort Gaming Properties is located in Choctaw, Mississippi along with Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville, Mississippi.