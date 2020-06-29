Pearl River Resort Fireworks Cancelled

The Pearl River Resort Anniversary/Fourth of July Fireworks show has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing presence of COVID-19 and concern for the health and safety of the public.

Pearl River Resort remains temporarily closed amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing number of cases in the State of Mississippi. These measures to restrict events with social gathering are being made to protect our tribal communities and neighbors from a potential outbreak.

Pearl River Resort looks forward to welcoming guests back to the facilities in the near future and plans to host an exciting fireworks show next year. Have a safe and healthy Fourth of July!