Pearl River Resort honors veterans and military personnel for Veterans Day

In honor of their service and sacrifice, active duty military personnel and veterans can enjoy a free meal at Pearl River Resort on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11 from 11am until 3pm.

The free meal will be available at Mama ‘n’ Em, Bistro 24 or Stats restaurants.

To receive this free meal, active duty personnel and veterans who are members of the Pearl River Rewards Club can visit Player Services at Silver Star or Golden Moon on November 11 for a $15 meal voucher.

Simply show proof of military service (i.e. Military ID card, DD214, Veterans Affairs department card). If you are not a Pearl River Rewards Club member, signing up is quick, easy, and free.

Mama ‘n’ Em and Bistro 24 are located at Golden Moon Casino and Stats is located at Silver Star Casino.

COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place at Pearl River Resort.

All guests of Pearl River Resort will be temperature screened before entering and masks are required when not dining.

Meals may also be ordered as take-out, for your convenience.

For more information on Pearl River Resort, visit www.pearlriverresort.com or call 1.866.44PEARL. Guests must be at least 21 years old to play or attend shows.

