Pearl River Resorts is celebrating this weekend and in a big way. Silver Star and Casino is celebrating it’s 27th Anniversary. To kick off the weekend long series of events, Pearl River Resort will welcome legendary R&B group Bell Biv Devoe to the Silver Star Convention Center stage on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 8pm.

The July 4th Fireworks Celebration will be on Sunday at 9:00 pm.