Pearl River Resort launches simulated gaming website

GAN an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content has announced the Launch of Simulated Gaming Website for Pearl River Resort in Choctaw Mississippi.

The launch of the Simulated Gaming Website for the Pearl River Resorts, consisting of 3 casinos in Choctaw, Mississippi. Customers can play at https://freeplay.pearlriverresort.com.

GAN previously announced the partnership with Mississippi’s Choctaw Indians on April 30, 2018 and can be found here. The Company has since launched the Simulated Gaming Website on schedule and has seen a strong initial response.

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented, “Pearl River is one of America’s largest Native American casino resort properties, and the largest casino resort in Mississippi. This represents a brand new, strategic market for GAN, and we look forward to working with Pearl River to grow their Simulated Gaming business in the coming months.”