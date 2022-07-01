Pearl River Resort schedule for July 4th weekend

Pearl River Resort will celebrates its 28 anniversary with plenty of activities scheduled for the Fourth of July holiday weekend

Saturday through Sunday, Geyser Falls Water Theme Park has a celebration of its own to celebrate; 20 years of family fun!

A limited number of $20 tickets will be offered with $2 of each ticket sold benefiting the Meridian, MS Hamasa Shriners.

This is the third year that Geyser Falls has partnered with the Shriners to raise awareness and money to help in their mission.

The legendary rock band Poison is live in concert at 8pm on Sunday, in the Silver Star Convention Center.

The Pearl River Resort’s spectacular fireworks show is scheduled for 9pm on Monday, July 4th.