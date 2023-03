Reopening ceremonies are planned this week at Pearl River Resort’s Dancing Rabbit properties.

The event is set for Friday, March 31.

At 11:00 am, the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club will hold an open house at its remodeled clubhouse.

At 2:00 pm, there will be a ribbon cutting at the Dancing Rabbit in, also recently remodeled.

Visitors will be able to tour both properties and refreshments will be served.

Contact Pearl River Resort for more information.