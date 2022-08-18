Pedestrian in Hospital after Being Struck by Car in Kosciusko

Thursday, August 18, 2022

5:03 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a tree down blocking one lane of traffic on HWY 43 North near Shady Grove Road.

5:13 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 19 South near. The crash knocked a tree down, but everyone involved was unharmed.

7:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle accident on Knox road in front of the Boys & Girls Club. No injuries were reported.

9:09 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were called to the Attala County Nursing Center when a fire alarm was set off. There turned out to be no fire, just laundry that got too hot in the dryer and set off the alarm.

9:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the parking lot of a bank on HWY 12 when it was reported that an individual was in the parking lot asking customers for money.

1:13 p.m. – Attala Deputies and Kosciusko Police were alerted to 3 vehicle racing on HWY 35 South headed toward Kosciusko.

1:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the main entrance. One person was transported to the hospital.