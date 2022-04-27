Petit Larceny and Drug Charges in Leake and Attala

MATTHEW D JONES, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

LC LEFLORE, 66, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25.

LEESA G MCBRIDE, 44, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,342.

MANUEL MCKAY, 21, of Camden, Warrant, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $0, $339.25.

RONALD A PREWITT, 60, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Stealing / Destroying Fixtures / Equipment of a Public Utility, Animal Violation, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $500, $0.

LC SHEPEARD, 70, of Lena, Petit Larceny, LCSO. Bond $500.

COREY SUMMERLIN, 34, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.