Petit Larceny and Drug Charges in Leake and Attala

MATTHEW D JONES, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

LC LEFLORE, 66, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

LEESA G MCBRIDE, 44, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,342.

 

MANUEL MCKAY, 21, of Camden, Warrant, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $0, $339.25.

 

RONALD A PREWITT, 60, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Stealing / Destroying Fixtures / Equipment of a Public Utility, Animal Violation, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, $500, $0.

 

LC SHEPEARD, 70, of Lena, Petit Larceny, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

COREY SUMMERLIN, 34, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

