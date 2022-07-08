HomeAttalaPetit Larceny and Multiple DUIs and Felony Indictments in Leake and Attala Arrests

Petit Larceny and Multiple DUIs and Felony Indictments in Leake and Attala Arrests

by

DERRICK L HARVEY, 38, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $339.25, $500.

 

ANTONIOUS F HOLLMAN, 29, of Ethel, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

NICKY B HOLMES, 46, of Lena, Public Drunk, WGPD.  Bond $0.

 

EARNEST D HUGHES, 36, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

KENNETH T KIMBLE, 31, of Lena, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHUCK W KINCAID, 50, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DARRELL E MCBEATH, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

JERRY MCCURDY, 49, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LEANDREW C MCDONALD, 39, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, CPD.  Bond $1,331, N/A.

 

DEUNDRA W MILLER, 49, of Ethel, Speeding, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Tint Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

MIRANDA M MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $0.

 

PAUL W MURDOCK, 51, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

BRANDON A NOEL, 31, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

CONTESSA R REED, 39, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

